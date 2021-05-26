Jesse Stirling Gentle, 21 of Idaho Falls, plead ‘not guilty’ to the murder of 72-year-old Merle Jay Sorensen, also of Idaho Falls, at an arraignment May 10.
According to the court minutes from May 10, Gentle was informed of the first degree murder charge, which is punishable by a commitment to the Idaho Penitentiary for a maximum of ten years to life and or a fine of $50,000.
Gentle then entered a “not guilty” plea.
Gentle’s attorneys asked the state to notify them as soon as possible if they would be seeking the death penalty to allow for them to prepare for the penalty, to which the state responded that they will be filing for the death penalty.
Sorenson was killed in a Jefferson County home Nov. 17, 2020 and Gentle was arrested as the alleged murderer at the time. Sorenson and Gentle were at the home of Gentle’s aunt, Tonya Stevenson, where drug use took place during their stay.
Officers received the call of a shooting and arrived on the scene at approximately 2 a.m. Nov. 17. Stevenson awoke stated that she awoke to gunshots before finding Sorenson and calling the police.
According to court documents, Stevenson said that Gentle stated he would take care of Sorenson when she accused Gentle of killing him. Idaho State Crime Scene Investigators reported finding bloody clothes soaked in bleach and water, an empty gallon of bleach, shoes and a gun in the area of the house where Gentle was staying.
Following the plea at the arraignment, a trial date was set for Sept. 20, 2021, to take place over two weeks. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Aug. 23 with a status conference at 1:45 p.m. July 6.