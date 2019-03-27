The final of the 2019 National Geographic GeoBee is scheduled for March 29 at 1:30 p.m. in the Manwaring Center Grand Ballroom at Brigham Young University-Idaho that will feature two students from Jefferson County.
Local students competing in this year’s competition include Liam Hegsted from Rigby Middle School and Mack Smith from Terreton Elementary-Junior High School.
The geography bee will see fourth through eight graders from across the state compete for the title of geography bee champion. The contest is designed to encourage teachers to include geography in their classrooms, spark student interest in the subject, and increase public awareness about geography.
This project-based competition challenges student groups in grades five through eight to develop a creative solution to a real-world problem. GeoChallenge teams from Idaho and surrounding states were invited to compete at the regional event based on the projects they submitted to National Geographic in January. There are sixteen regional competitions taking place across the United States involving over 250 teams.
The state winner receives $1,000 from National Geographic and represents Idaho in the National Geographic Bee in Washington D.C. The winner earns a $50,000 college scholarship.
About 150 students from Idaho and surrounding states will compete for victory and advancement to the national GeoBee and the national GeoChallenge finals, held in Washington, D.C. on May 19-22.