There is still time for schools to register for the GeoBee (formerly National Geographic Bee).
All Idaho 4th through 8th graders are eligible to participate. School registration ends Jan. 25. School bees must be completed by Feb. 1, and the state finals will take place on the campus of BYU-Idaho in Rexburg on March 29.
Parents, teachers, and administrators can find more information – including registration information – at natgeobee.org. Or contact state bee coordinator Dr. Michael Madsen at madsenmi@byui.edu with any questions.
“I am eager to promote the bee throughout the state. Schools that try the GeoBee appreciate its value, and they tend to continue doing it. We have schools that have participated for over 25 years. Many schools, however, are unfamiliar with this program. I hope to bring the bee to the attention of parents, teachers, and administrators throughout the state,” Madsen said.