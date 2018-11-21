The Jefferson Star’s Gingerbread House Coloring Book submission deadline (Dec. 5) is quickly approaching, so be sure to get the pages colored and submitted to participating merchants.
Some stores are giving award prizes to anyone who submits a page, while others are judging the coloring pages and awarding prizes to the top contestants.
Prizes range from a new bike to gift cards from participating businesses. Extra coloring books are available for free at The Jefferson Star Office or ant any of the participating businesses.