Girls basketball teams work to defend the net

The Ririe girls basketball team has pulled out five consecutive wins coming back to the court in Jan., beating teams from Malad, North Fremont, West Jefferson, Firth and Aberdeen.
In their first game of 2021, Ririe took a 35-point win over Malad with a final score of 53-18. In their game Jan. 7 against North Fremont, the lady bulldogs beat North Fremont with a score of 36-25.
Ririe girls then beat the West Jefferson team by just seven points with a final score of 46-39. The team then played Firth and pulled out yet another win, scoring 59 points to Firth’s 20.
Ririe Coach Jake Landon said he’s been impressed with the girls and how they’ve performed this season through injuries and illness.
“The girls just step up and fill in any holes and not miss a beat,” Landon said. “They’ve stepped up and played through. We’re really hoping to have continued success to make it to districts.”
In the Jan. 15 matchup against Aberdeen, the bulldogs got another win, scoring 62 points against Aberdeen’s 53 points. The girls took to the court again Jan. 21 against Salmon and pulled out yet another win, 57-21.
Ririe played against North Fremont Jan. 23, taking another win for the home conference game with a final score of 41-36.
Clark County varsity girls team has suffered four losses in their games since returning to the court in Jan. against Grace Lutheran, Leadore, Mackay and North Gem.
In their first game back in 2021, the Bobcats lost by 34 points in a final game score of 51-17. In their matchup against Leadore Jan. 8, the team suffered a 77-15 loss.
The lady bobcats suffered a landslide loss against Mackay Jan. 12, scoring just eight points compared to Mackay’s 74 points. The girls took another loss against North Gem with a final score of 50-18.
In their game Jan. 22 against ShoBan, Clark County lost to the Lady Chiefs with a final score of 37-28.
The West Jefferson lady Panthers have bounced between wins and losses since taking back to the court. In their game against Firth, the girls took home a win, scoring 41 points to Firth’s 34 points.
West Jefferson then faced off with Ririe where they lost to the bulldogs, 39-46. The Panthers then played against Salmon where they took home a 48-27 win.
In the Panther’s game against North Fremont, West Jefferson beat the Huskies 39-30. The team took to the court again Jan. 23 against Firth, taking a win, 40-25.
The Rigby Trojans have pulled out three wins of their five games since taking back to the court in Jan. In their first game of 2021, the Trojans took a win against Idaho Falls with a score of 73-34.
Blackfoot came out victorious though Jan. 8, beating Rigby 63-56. Madison also took a win against the Trojans, winning by seven points 46-39.
Rigby came out on top though in their game against Thunder Ridge Jan. 12. The Rigby girls won by just five points, 65-60. Rigby also took home a win against Highland, scoring 48 points to Highland’s 34 points.
Rigby took home a win against Bonneville Jan. 20, with the Trojans the defeating the Bonneville Bees 60-30. The girls then played Shelley Jan. 22, taking home another win, with a final score of 53-21.