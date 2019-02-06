Jefferson County Geographic Information Systems and Mapping Director Sherry Lufkin and Computer Base Manager Eric Smith met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Jan. 28 to inform them that nearly every county department can have a map that tells their “story.”
“We’re starting to venture into some new products,” Smith said. “There are other maps we’re getting into called story maps.”
He indicated that nearly all data can be mapped and that every department has its own story to tell, whether it’s Jefferson County Lake or a map depicting incidents for emergency management.
“90 percent of information can be mapped; it doesn’t matter if it’s a bank or an insurance company, this stuff can be mapped,” he said. “I believe that most of these departments could have a story map, where we go and tell their story.”
Currently the county has maps depicting each commissioner’s zone, county cemeteries that show where individuals can be found with a brief biography and a parcel finder map. Smith said title companies, engineers, realtors and insurance companies are a few of the main groups of people that utilize the county’s parcel maps.
Smith said the idea behind the story maps is to let the public know what each department’s “story” is and to help answer questions.
“The idea behind a story map is to convey a lot of information in a simplistic way,” he said.
Smith said any department that would like to participate in creating a map that tells their “story” is welcome to meet with him and then see what they can do.
In other action, the commissioners approved the purchase of a fence for Jefferson County Lake.
Department Director Mickey Eames was asked to get a second bid after introducing the idea during the Jan. 21 meeting. She said her first bid was much less than the second.
The six-foot chain link fence will stretch 447 feet along the border with the tennis courts and is estimated to cost $15.65 per foot. She said the six-foot tall fence will have three strands of barbed wire near the top.
She indicated that it would be secure fencing so that when Pinnacle Ridge Owner Christian Shultz sets up his food stand, he can sell to people from town without them having to pay to get into the park.
“It’s just one more security thing out there. Eventually I would really like to do a perimeter fence with same stuff—dogs can’t get in it— and it keeps all of us good neighbors,” she said.
Eames said the fence should be installed by May 1.
Likewise, she said she would also like to purchase two or three shelters along with a couple picnic tables in the area where dogs can be off their leash, make one or two more campsites and $40,000 she said has been allocated to the county’s match on the grant to build the wall along the highway.
“But nothing big, the fence is kind of it,” Eames said.