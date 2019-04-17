The Giving Cupboard held an open house in the Rigby City Library April 9, where board members updated the public of the state of the non-profit organization and the goals for the coming months.
“The purpose of the Open House was to bring awareness to hunger and food insecurity in Jefferson County where the ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) Report, provided by United Way, indicates 38 percent of our population struggles to provide the basic needs for their families,” Board President Naomi Schilling said.
Schilling said the organization currently serves an average of 90 to 100 families per month, and at a recent distribution, they provided food for 62 families, equaling 220 people. As more and more families learn about the Giving Cupboard, the program is fundraising to relocate.
“In a new location we will be able to install a freezer, refrigerator, shelves and other equipment to establish a Choice Food Pantry,” she said. “Our clients will have the opportunity to select canned and boxed food stuffs as well as fresh and frozen food items (that are not currently available).”
Schilling indicated that April 10 was the 100th day of the year and with it, they issued a “$100 Challenge.”
“Over the next 100 days, everyone is urged to challenge family members, co-workers, business owners, civic and church organizations, dance teams, scout troops, everyone to raise $100 for the Giving Cupboard,” she said.
An additional fundraising idea included Superhero Saturday that will take place May 11.
“We are honoring mom, the first superhero, and raising funds that will go toward a building purchase,” Schilling said.
Schilling said they have also formed a partnership with the Rigby Police Department. During the open house, Police Chief Sam Tower brought to light the direct correlation between domestic violence, child abuse and hunger. From his presentation, an emergency food voucher system was formed.
Police officers will now carry these vouchers and issue them to families in crisis. The Giving Cupboard will then be contacted and respond with an emergency food box.
“No one goes hungry,” Tower said. “Not on our watch.”
The organization is currently located in the Rigby City Library basement, and is open for distributions the first Tuesday of the month from 2 to 5 p.m. and the third Tuesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Aside from Schilling, The Giving Cupboard currently consists of the following: 1st Vice President, Kori Ellis; Treasurer, Kristine Lund; Director of Operations, Lori Adams; and Fundraising Co-Chairs Amy Secula and Hannah Bird.