More fresh food will be available in Jefferson County to families in need thanks to a $5,000 grant awarded to the Giving Cupboard.
The money, given by the Idaho Community Foundation, will go toward the purchase of food coolers for the Choice Food Pantry.
Naomi Schilling, Giving Cupboard president, said the organization can probably purchase two refrigerator-sized merchandisers with the money. She said merchandisers do not keep food for extended periods of time, but operate as coolers. They will make it easier for the group to transport larger amounts of perishable items such as milk, eggs, fruit and vegetables.
“This will greatly help us on distribution days to keep those items shelf-stable and cool,” Schilling said.
The Giving Cupboard is a 501©(3) nonprofit with the mission to “establish programs in Jefferson County, such as a choice food pantry, to alleviate hunger and hardship, increase self-sufficiency, and instill hope for a better future.”
It was the only organization in Jefferson County selected for an IFC grant, which Schilling said she thinks is remarkable.
“It’s so rewarding to know that the people who award these grants really believe in your program,” she said.
According to an ICF news release, the Giving Cupboard is among 71 nonprofits in eastern and southeastern Idaho to receive an ICF grant. Grant recipients are from Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Custer, Franklin, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton counties, according to the release. For more information on grants or ICF, visit www.idahocf.org.