Giving cupboard receives more than $30,000 in grants and donations

The Giving Cupboard is continuing to expand its operation to serve families in Jefferson County. With $31,000 of recent grants and donations, the organization can do just that.
The CHC Foundation announced The Giving Cupboard will receive $24,000. Kori Ellis with The Giving Cupboard said that money will purchase a refrigerated vehicle that can be used to transport perishable food.
“We will be able to become a mobile food pantry and take food out to the more outskirts area of Jefferson County,” Ellis said.
The food pantry also received a $2,500 donation from the Valley Wide Cooperative and a matching $2,500 donation from the Land ‘O Lakes Foundation. Ellis said the $5,000 will go toward paying the lease for the building the organization is now located in or other operating expenses.
Ellis said those at The Giving Cupboard appreciate the support from the community and others in the area.
“(That support) is helping us to expand the program and be able to feed more families in Jefferson County,” she said.