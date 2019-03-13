Gneiting to turn 100

One of Rigby’s well-known veterans is turning 100 years old March 20, with a celebration to be held in his honor at his winter home in Queen Valley, Ariz.
Born March 20, 1919, Lloyd Gneiting grew up in the Garfield area farming with his dad and playing basketball in Ucon.
After high school, Gneiting joined the United States military. By the age of 22 he had already served one year in the military, but after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, Gneiting was once again drafted.
Because he had already served a year in the military, he had thought he would be exempt from future service. Instead Adolf Hitler declared war on the United States and Gneiting was drafted and back in the service by November 1942.
Gneiting and his 133rd Engineer Combat Battalion, led by General George S. Patton, were responsible to clear mines from the road to make room for tanks and to build bridges.
“Then we landed on the beach to try to help hold it from the Germans,” he said. “I will never forget one early morning just about sun up after my tour of guard duty and asleep in my pup tent when five soldiers kicked the bottom of my feet to wake up and surrender. That was my first face-to-face encounter with the Germans.”
After surviving numerous battles including the Battle of Bastogne, Gneiting said they were in Germany and heading towards the Rhine River and Frankfort.
“It took three Engineer Battalions to put a pontoon bridge across the Rhine so the tanks could keep going. At this time we were attached to the 11th Armored so the 5th Armored got to take a rest and I was so damn tired I did not want to go any further and envied my buddies that were killed and laying there so peacefully.”
Despite all of the battles Gneiting experienced, the worst atrocity he said he ever witnessed was encountering an internment camp and seeing hundreds of humans dead in mass gravesites.
“One of the worst instances I witnessed was the aftermath of one of the atrocities. Two of us looted a camera and took two pictures, which was illegal for us to do, but we did it,” he said.
Subsequent to witnessing the remains of the Holocaust, Gneiting and company finally reached Austria.
Gneiting recalled that the ship ride back to the United States was so rough that they had to go as far south to Azores and then back to New York.
“The Statue of Liberty looked so good to me that it brought tears to my eyes,” he said. “That night the New York people treated us to a steak dinner. My stomach had shrunk up to the point that I could only eat a small portion of it.”
When Gneiting left for Europe he weighed 178 pounds; when he returned to the States, he weighed a mere 133 pounds.
For each of the five battles Gneiting engaged in—Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe— he received a Bronze Star.
After the war, Gneiting met his eventual wife, Ellen, while at a dance honoring the returning U.S. soldiers from WWII. After a two-year courtship they were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on Sept. 12, 1947. They have been married for almost 72 years.
Gneiting farmed in Garfield for many years after the war before selling Farm Bureau Insurance. Later, Gneiting worked for the City of Rigby as the City Clerk, Treasurer and Magistrate Judge, a job that he says was his favorite of all.
He currently winters in Queen Valley waiting out the Idaho winter. The couple currently spends six months of the year in Arizona where they explore the upper mountains of the region and rock hunt. They also belonged to a bowling club and enjoyed potlucks that would feature their favorite dishes.
Gneiting has three children, Brent Gneiting, Kevin Gneiting and Marla Briggs. They have 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.