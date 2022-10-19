After discussion and deliberation with the Rigby City Council, the Rigby Police Department may be en route to adding a K-9 unit to their team.
Police Chief Allen Fullmer approached the council at their Oct. 6 meeting with an offer he received from Golden Valley Natural located Shelley to sponsor a drug dog for the department.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Fullmer told the council. “If you think I ought to jump on it now I would.”
According to Fullmer, the offer would be an ongoing sponsorship for the acquisition of a trained K-9 and expenses related to its care and care-training for the handling officer. Golden Valley would cover one-time fees, a fully trained dog, handler training and training expenses such as travel, hotel, fuel and food, outfitting for the K-9 vehicle, a cage for the handler’s residence, annual veterinarian fees, seasonally-specific harnesses and various other expenses.
He further explained this sponsorship would be a money-saving option for the city, as it would likely cover approximately $100 thousand just to begin with. He stated Jefferson County paid nearly $30,000 for the trained dog itself, per dog. This didn’t include cages, which are nearly $10 thousand a piece if not donated by local veterinarians.
Two Post-Certified officers have expressed interest in becoming K-9 handlers since Fullmer shared information on the offer with his employed officers.
The addition of a drug dog to the department, he admitted, was furthest from his mind when the offer came in. He stated his hesitancy came as a result of not having many experienced officers. While the two who have expressed their interest are certified officers, they have not been with the department for a whole year.
Even so, according to Councilwoman Aliza King, this opportunity could provide additional training to the officers; this would be training the city would not be responsible to pay for as it would be provided by the sponsorship.
“It would be an asset to the community,” she stated.
While Rigby is a bedroom community, she said, she has noticed illegal substances have gained more of a presence than they used to have. Fullmer agreed, stating his officers have made several drug-related calls since he took on the position in early August.
The council discussed several other items related to the addition of a dog to the force, which included the need of a handling officer who could promise longevity with the department. One possible avenue to ensuring the selected handler stayed with the department was the use of a contract binding the officer to Rigby for a certain amount of time.
Fullmer stated he wouldn’t feel comfortable moving forward with this offer if they didn’t have an K-9 handler who could offer that longevity. He stated this was because of the bond formed between dog and officer, and that it would be difficult to forge that bond with a new officer if the original were to leave.
The presence of the dog itself, the council believes, may be a factor in encouraging the handling officer to stay with the department.
The overall concern Fullmer shared with the council was the current lack of experience within the department. The council suggested he might reach out to Golden Valley and determine how long the offer stands and if they would allow Rigby some time for their officers to gain more experience in the field.
As far as he is concerned, Fullmer shared, officers receive the necessary experience by patrolling and being out in the field. He also believes a dog is a huge responsibility for a new officer.
In other business at the same meeting, the council approved a $5,984 bid from OMNIA Industries for door locks.
At a previous meeting, Fullmer said, the council had chosen to table the bids on coded locks for the RPD doors, as Fullmer expressed a desire to gather more information on the locks prior to proceeding.
He stated at the Oct. 6 meeting that he had indeed heard from the company regarding that information. The requested locks are battery powered locks which would be hardwired into the door.
According to Fullmer, he had also previously spoken to Rebecca Squires, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Jefferson County. As a result of that conversation he learned the Homeland Security Grant could help the department pay for these door locks up to $3,500.
He stated he would still need to provide Squires with the necessary information for the grant application, such as pictures of the doors, where the locks would kept and the age of the RPD building. Squires would also require permission from the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners to use the money for this project.
As Squires will be out of town this next week, Fullmer does not expect to be on the commissioners agenda for this approval for a small while, yet.
