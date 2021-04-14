Golf teams at Rigby and Ririe High Schools have started their spring season.
Rigby High School has already gone up against Skyline High School, with the varsity boys scoring 158 to Skyline’s 151. Junior Varsity boys golfed a 186 as a team compared to 160 from Skyline boys JV. Rigby varsity girls golfed a 207 as a team to Skyline varsity girls’ 188.
The team then participated in the 2021 Shelley Invitational April 5 with Blackfoot, Bonneville, Century, Highland, Hillcrest, Madison, Pocatello, Shelley, Skyline, Sugar (no girls team) and Thunder Ridge, with the boys placing fourth out of 12 and the girls placing fourth out of 11 teams.
At the Rigby Tri Varsity tournament, Rigby Boys scored 166, taking second place, against Madison boys’ 157 and Bonneville boys’ 204.
The ladies golfed 207 as a team, tying with Madison girls for first place. Bonneville girls golfed 238.
Rigby will attend the Hillcrest High School Falls Classic today, the Madison Invitational April 20 as well as going up against Hillcrest April 22 and 27 before the 5A Invitational May 6 and the 5A District Tournament May 10.
Ririe Ladies gold team has won both the Ririe Invitational and the Teton Lakes Invitational. Ririe Boys varsity took third place at the Ririe Invitational and third at the Teton Lakes Invitational.
Ririe’s golf team had the Salmon Invitational April 12 and the next tournament will be the Challis Invitational April 19. The Fremont County Invitational will be April 28 with the District Tournament scheduled for May 10 at Challis.
The State Tournament will be May 17 and 18 at the Circling Raven Golf Course.
Efforts to reach Ririe Golf Coach Jake Landon were unsuccessful.