Despite concerns voiced on traffic issues carbon monoxide damage, the Rigby City Council approved the vacation of the alleyway between the Good-to-Go gas station and the Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum.
Pat Scott, a member of the museum board, stated that the board discussed the proposed drive-thru and had a lot of questions. Scott said she had not seen any information for a traffic flow report and also stated that carbon monoxide from idling cars could cause damage to exhibits in the museum.
Scott also asked where the museum would put their garbage for pick up and said that a drive-thru would also bring the risk of customers throwing their garbage onto museum property.
“At this time, I’m opposing it because I can see so many things can cause a lot of problems,” Scott said.
As the public comment came to a close, the city council asked what pieces would be harmed by carbon monoxide, to which Scott said murals and fabrics would be the most impacted.
Council members stated that with the primary winds traveling southeast, they were not concerned with carbon monoxide endangering the exhibits and that the agreement would benefit the business and the city.
The city council unanimously passed vacating the alley while maintaining a 20 ft. easement on the alley. Councilman Richard Datwyler stated that the council appreciated Scott for taking time to participate in the public comments.