Hallee Gorton, daughter of Karissa and Jon Gorton of Rigby, is in the sixth grade, and Lyla Whitmeyer, daughter of Jennifer and Wynn Whitmeyer of Rigby, is in the fifth grade.
Hallee’s favorite subject is geography and Lyla likes learning new grammar as well as science and history. Hallee and Lyla, both homeschoolers, also just became Rigby’s latest Memory Masters, a recognition which requires participants to learn and memorize over 500 facts.
The National Memory Master program, done through a homeschool program titled Classical Conversations, recognizes students that have proficiently memorized 160 events from creation to modern times, 24 history sentences, 24 science questions and answers, multiplication tables through the 15s, the continents, countries, states, capitals and physical features from around the globe, 24 definitions from English grammar, Latin vocabulary lists, conjugations, declensions and John 1:1-7 in Latin, and finally, the 44 United States presidents.
“Learning about the presidents was cool because on week 24, you learn a presidents song,” Hallee said. “It’s just something that’s stuck with me since I first started six years ago and it’s awesome to know all the presidents.”
According to Classical Conversations website, the Memory Masters program focuses on committing the information learned in the program to long-term memory as opposed to cramming information for a test and then forgetting it once an exam is completed.
“The facts they learn serve as pegs of background information that they’ll use later on in their education,” Karissa Gorton said. “As they get to higher education levels, they’re able to piece together things they’ve learned previously and can say, ‘oh, I’ve learned this before,’ and have a more in-depth knowledge of the events.”
Lyla said she started studying for the Memory Master program in September and had to practice everyday for the proofs.
Proofs are rounds of memory recitation a student does four times to earn the recognition. Proofs are done first by a parent, then another adult proof, a tutor proof and finally the director proof.
“I was kind of nervous to do the proofs but once I finished, I felt really accomplished and proud of myself that I had passes,” Lyla said.
For those that think it might be too hard to become a Memory Master, Lyla said you just have to practice everyday and work hard towards your goal.
“It’s nice to know you’ve passed something you’ve worked all year for,” she said.
Jennifer Whitmeyer said watching her kids work hard is something she loves about the program, especially the look of accomplishment on Lyla’s face when she passed.
“The program is really good for you and good for you brain,” Hallee said. “It’s awesome for homeschooling and you can get with your friends to learn a lot of new stuff.”
As students get to ages 11 and 12, they have the opportunity to compete in the national competition, which takes 16 student finalists from 12 regions on a cruise and also gives them a chance to win $10,000. They must be able to recite facts from all three cycles for the competition.
While all three cycles have the same facts for the timeline and math portion, they must learn new sets of information in the other five categories.
According to Lyla, there’s also an award called the Triple Crown, something a student receives for doing all three cycles in a single year.
“We’ve seen a lot of success with the program,” Karissa said. “Even my kindergartner can recite some facts even they don’t understand it yet. Hallee is able to give a lot of information on a subject now that she’s older.”
Hallee will move onto the Challenge program next year and Lyla plans on continuing in the Memory Master program with a new set of facts and plenty of support from family.
“It’s good motivation to let our kids know they can do hard things in the future,” Jennifer said.