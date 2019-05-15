Gov. Little appoints Judge Steve W. Boyce to serve as judge for Seventh District Court

Gov. Brad Little has appointed a new judge to Idaho’s Seventh Judicial District.
Steven W. Boyce will take over for Justice Gregory W. Moeller who was recently appointed to serve on the Idaho Supreme Court by former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, reported Little via a press release.
“Judge Boyce has distinguished himself as a thoughtful and prudent attorney and jurist, committed to the people of southeast Idaho,” Governor Little said. “His continued service to the State of Idaho is thoroughly appreciated.”
According to the press release, Boyce practiced law in southeast Idaho for two decades prior to be selected to serve as a magistrate judge for the Seventh Judicial District in Idaho Falls.
Boyce graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law.
“I am extremely honored to have been selected by Governor Little for this position,” Boyce said. “I look forward to serving this great region of Idaho and will strive to live up to the expectations placed on me through this appointment.”
Idaho’s Seventh Judicial District serves Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton counties.
Lisa Dayley Smith
Upper Valley Standard Journal