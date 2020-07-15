(BOISE) — Governor Brad Little and education leaders rolled out the new Idaho Back to School Framework today, providing guidance to local officials in their decisions about the safe reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Governor Little emphasized the importance of students returning to school for in-person instruction, and the need for all Idahoans to slow the spread of COVID-19 in order to minimize disruptions in education delivery.
“We do know the 2020-2021 school year will not look the same as in previous years, but the expectation is that schools will not be closed for extended periods of time. Before coronavirus, too many Idaho students faced a significant achievement gap and ongoing risks to their mental and social wellbeing. It’s imperative that students return to their classrooms and interact directly with their teachers and classmates at the end of the summer,” Governor Little said.
The Idaho Back to School Framework sets expectations for reopening in the fall, provides support for local governance and decision-making, and offers guidance and best practices on the key operational components of reopening. It is available on the State Department of Education’s web site at www.sde.idaho.gov/re-opening/ and the State Board of Education’s web site at boardofed.idaho.gov/covid-19/.
Governor Little also announced that Idaho will remain in the final stage of the Idaho Rebounds plan for another two weeks.
“We cannot succeed in rebounding our economy and safely send children back to school if we do not individually and collectively take steps now to slow the spread of coronavirus in our communities,” Governor Little added.
Information on the stages of reopening is available at rebound.idaho.gov.
Idaho shifted to a regional or localized approach in the response to COVID-19. Local public health officials and mayors have the authority to put in place more restrictive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.