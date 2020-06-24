(BOISE) — Governor Brad Little announced June 5 his plan to offer up to $1,500 cash to Idahoans who return to work.
“A strong economic rebound cannot occur without workers returning to a job, and the new Return to Work cash bonuses incentivize our workforce to get back to work safely,” Governor Little said. "Like other states, Idaho went from record employment to record unemployment levels in a matter of weeks. Our hearts go out to those who lost jobs or income due to the global pandemic."
Under Governor Little’s plan, up to $100 million in federal relief funds will be made available to Idaho workers who are eligible for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Little’s plan includes one-time cash bonuses of $1,500 for full-time work and $750 for part-time work and will be provided to the worker after return to the workplace.
The funds will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for qualified applicants.
More information on the Return to Work bonuses was released June 17, stating that all Idaho businesses are able to open their doors safely.
Employers apply for the bonuses on behalf of their employees. Eligibility requirements and information on how to apply are available at rebound.idaho.gov/return-to-work-bonuses/.
Governor Little also signed Executive Order 2020-12 June 17, establishing the authority for the administration of the bonuses.
Idaho set aside $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to cover the bonuses.
The Idaho Workforce Development Council approved program details and the Governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee approved them at its meeting today.
"The Return to Work bonuses are based on a fundamental conservative principle – we do not want people on unemployment," Little said. "We want people working. We’re responding to the needs of businesses, strengthening our workforce and economic rebound, and saving taxpayer dollars in the long run."