A Jefferson County lawmaker’s bill to crack down on uninsured drivers is now law.
Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 179 on Tuesday. Sponsored by Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, the bill would match VIN numbers with the state’s insurance database, and after 60 days, send the owner a notice to get insurance. If the driver doesn’t after 30 days, the vehicle’s registration would be revoked and there would be a $75 fee to re-register.
Commercial vehicles would be exempt. Seasonal vehicles are also exempt, if the owner informs the Idaho Transportation Department they are in storage.
“(The Idaho State Police are) currently convicting 1,000 motorists a month in Idaho for failure to maintain insurance,” Furniss wrote in a Facebook post on his legislative page. “Previously, motorists were only checked for insurance when speeding or after a wreck.”
The bill will cost an estimated $345,000 to implement, including hiring three new full-time employees to administer it and a public relations campaign to let drivers know about the new enforcement mechanism.
Nathan Brown
Post Register