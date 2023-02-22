Idaho Gov. Brad Little visited with students at Rigby High School on Feb. 16 as part of a campaign to spread awareness among local students of the Idaho Launch Program, which aims to help reduce the out-of-pocket costs for local high school graduates to attend accredited Idaho schools.
The Idaho Launch bill which was recently passed by the House of Representatives and is currently awaiting action in the senate, aims to make $8,500 available to Idaho high school graduates attending accredited institutions in the state starting in 2024. According to Little, this would help make enrollment for training in professions such as nursing, information technology, welding and mechanics more attainable for Idaho students.
“This is really new,” Little said, following his discussion with the students. “A lot of these students think, ‘well I’m going to graduate from high school and then I’m going to do something.’ Now, they see a pathway and it’s kind of an epiphany, an enlightening for them.”
Little stated his visits to high schools like Rigby have been eye-opening events for a lot of the students who have taken the Idaho Launch information as a pathway to obtaining a career post-graduation, whether through a four-year college program or a trade school program.
Idaho has been exporting their hottest commodity; the kids, Little stated. As students moved up through school, the governor said, college graduates took their skills and moved out of state to work.
In this part of the state, he mentioned, would likely be a huge beneficiary of the program with the in-demand jobs in the area which include healthcare, cyber and nuclear energy. The Idaho National Laboratory hires anywhere from 500 to 600 people a year, he said, and are desperate for well-trained people.
“As we look at that over time, and we make significant investments in our K-12, whether that be teacher pay or teacher insurance, the next thing is that people say the cost of going on is too high,” Little said.
Students at Rigby were quick to ask Little for more information about the program, such as what the requirements would be to obtain the grant money, if the money could be stacked with other grants and scholarships, and what types of schools would be eligible.
Little clarified this funding would be available for students attending four-year, two-year, and career technical programs, but advised they would have to put some “skin in the game” by performing to the standards of their chosen programs.
The funding, he said, will be stacked on top of other scholarships students may receive, and the only requirement for eligibility, at this point, would be a high school diploma from an Idaho school.
The most important part of this, Little stated, is that Idaho kids will be able to stay in Idaho and have careers here. They will be able to return to their communities and give back, which is where Little said his passion lies.
While there is no verbiage written into the grants that will obligate degree or certificate holders to stay in Idaho after utilizing the Launch funds for their education, Little believes many of these people will choose to stay with their communities and families.
“The cost of higher education continues to go up,” said Little, speaking to reporters, “what this is, is bringing the cost down so that it’s affordable and accessible to kids in Idaho.”
