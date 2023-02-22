Idaho Gov. Brad Little visited with students at Rigby High School on Feb. 16 as part of a campaign to spread awareness among local students of the Idaho Launch Program, which aims to help reduce the out-of-pocket costs for local high school graduates to attend accredited Idaho schools.


