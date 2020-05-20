Jefferson County Road and Bridge concluded work on 4000 E and has moved on to several other areas in the county impacted by harsh winter conditions.
On 4000 E, the road was paved after crews dug the area out and put down fabric, pit run and 3/4 crushed aggregate.
Dave Walrath, Public Works administrator, said they’ve been working on doing scrubs on 100 N between 4000 and 4100 as well as looking at a soft spot on 4300 E at 150 N.
“I’ve got a pretty extensive work plan for the summer,” Walrath said.
In addition to regular road repairs, Walrath said several soft spots on gravel roads in the county will require more attention than usual. Dust suppression and grading continues to be a project for the department as well.
Walrath plans to do chip seals in July and then move on to doing overlays in August, but with a forecast of a 20% drop in Local Highway Technical Assistance Council revenue, Walrath said they’re expecting to hurt in the COVID-19 economy.
Other areas presented for repairs include 4200 E. from County Line Road to State Highway 48, 500 N between 3900 E. and 3600 E, and Twin Butte Road.