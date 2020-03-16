Grand Targhee Resort closed for the season

After careful consideration surrounding the dynamic situation of COVID-19, Grand Targhee Resort ceased cease operations for the remainder of the winter season at the end of the day March 15. The top priority has been the health and well-being of guests, employees and community.
Lodging will remain open through 11:00 a.m. March 18 for in-house guests to make alternative travel arrangements. Wild Bills and the Branding Iron will remain open based on the needs of in-house guests. The airport shuttle and local shuttle will continue operations on a limited schedule. All uphill traffic will remain closed until further notice.
The resort is working on a departure package for all affected employees to help ease the unexpected transition.
Grand Targhee Resort apologized to all guests who are onsite or planning a future visit. They will automatically process refunds for future arrivals, through April 19.
The resort is expect to be overwhelmed with calls, but will work through all cancellations and refunds. They will continue to honor this policy throughout the coming weeks.
If you have any questions regarding your reservation or advance purchases, please contact the reservation team at 800-724-4433, option 1, or email info@grandtarghee.com.