The city of Menan accepted a grant to help cover the cost of a sewer line inspection.
The total cost of the video inspection is approximately $50,000, with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality grant covering $25,000 of the cost.
“[It’s] horribly expensive, because nothing is cheap when you’re dealing with sewers,” Mayor Tad Haight said. “There’s some weird things. There’s cave ins, rock falls, areas that weren’t established great... we have a horizontal disconnect where they’re not exactly end to end.”
Haight said the last inspection was so long ago, that they have the film on video tapes. He stated that inspections should be done every “few” years and that he’s glad they’ll only have to come up with $25,000 as opposed to the full cost.
Menan is also looking for funds through the CARES Acts for no-touch commodities, such as soap dispensers, anti-viral lights and telecommunications needs.
“Our last Zoom meeting was just a trainwreck,” Haight said on wanting to improve their communication systems.
The CARES Act funding will be applied for through the county Emergency Management Office. Funds have to be used and projects completed before the Dec. deadline.
“We’ve got the bids, so it’s a matter of saying we want it and want it now if it’s approved,” Haight said.