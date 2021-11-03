Jefferson County Public Works Director Dave Walrath received two consultant proposals for a new design transfer station. Great West Engineering and Paragon Consulting LLC sent in proposals, the Jefferson County Commissioners chose to go with Great West Engineering.
Walrath stated Great West Engineering was chosen based on their qualifications and not cost. The cost will be negotiated with the consultant now that the selection has been made.
William Lloyd is the President of Great West Engineering, which is based out of Helena, Mo.
According to Great West’s proposal, they offer:
• Technical team of solid waste engineers with over 90 years of combined solid waste expertise specializing in waste transfer facility design.
• Engineering experts familiar with the eastern Idaho solid waste operations and cold weather system design.
• Strong reputation with Idaho regulatory officials to streamline permitting.
• Awareness of solid waste industry dangers bringing safety to the forefront in our designs.
• A small company feel that delivers individualized and responsive service.
In Great West’s design proposal, they detailed a list of their team members and the number of years they have experience in solid waste.
Also in the design proposal, Great West listed their previous experience on different projects such as Fremont County, Kootenai County, Bonner County and Shelley, Idaho.
Walrath stated the reason they chose County Line for the transfer station was the county has owned a piece of property there, and bought another piece of property adjacent to the existing property a few years ago.
With the company chosen, the design portion of the project has begun.