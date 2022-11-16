On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs.

Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there were no relocation sites available in Idaho and because of consistent habituation and potential for human risk, Fish and Game officials determined these bears should be removed from the population.


