At the Rigby City Council meeting held June 17, S&H LLC was approved to annex 60 acres into the city. The proposal is for 119 single family homes and 64 town-homes for a total of 183 homes, and will be called The Grove subdivision. These homes will be located on 356 N 3800 E.
Kurt Roland of Eagle Rock Engineering stated they had originally planned for 134 single family homes, but they bumped it down to 119.
According to Planning and Zoning records, the request had been presented in May, and has since been approved in the June 30 Rigby City Council meeting.
Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen stated she has not yet seen a plat come through, which is what she is waiting on to begin to finalize the development.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley stated during the July 22 Rigby City Council meeting the developers want to make Caribou St. a through street from 5 W all the way to 3800.
According to Bradley, if the developers build their roads, and Hazel St., to city specs, then the city will take care of it. The developers will be making all of the streets standard size.
“We are getting to the development agreement,” said Bradley. “Before we could finish that, we had to figure out what we were going to do and what we were going to take care of.”
Roland had stated in the May 13 Planning and Zoning meeting they decided to put in turn lanes rather than do a traffic study.
Bradley had mentioned during the meeting what the traffic study does is look into the number of deaths that occurred on that specific stretch of road, not anything else.
In a later conversation with Roland, he stated they are going to put speed bumps on Caribou St. since it will be a through road; that was something the city had asked the developers to do.
According to Roland, they will put in a 69 foot right-of-way instead of a 60 foot, which is new according to city standards.
“We’re just waiting for the developers to finish the plat,” said Roland. “Construction could start within the next three to four weeks, but I’m not sure how long the project will take.”