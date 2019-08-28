Recently the 4-H program held their Working Ranch Horse Show at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds. Youth from Jefferson County and Clark county that attended. This is an Eastern Idaho State Fair Qualifier Show. Following are the results from the show:
Dummy Roping: State Qualifier – Cache Elikington, Baylor Hogge; blue rosette – CJ Day
Roping Unit 2: State Qualifier – Makae Hogge, Cooper Griffeth; blue rosette – Grace Duckett
Roping Unit 3: State Qualifier – Tyson Bond, Porter Hogge, Joni Grover; blue rosette – Makia Bond
Stationing unit 1: State Qualifier – Baylor HOgge, CJ Day, Ayden Verela; blue rosette – Cache Elkington; red rosette – Chyloh Billman
Stationing unit 2: State Qualifier – Kayda Hickman, Taryn Session; blue rosette – Cooper Griffeth; red rosette – Grace Duckett
Stationing unit 3: State Qualifier – Makiya Bond, Tyson Bond, Joni Grover; blue rosette – Alyssa Harris