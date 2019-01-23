Haight: City doesn’t have green space ordinance

After months of contention, it was determined Jan. 10 that the City of Menan does not have a green space ordinance.
During the Jan. 10 Menan City Council meeting, City Attorney Kris Meek informed the council that the city doesn’t have a green space ordinance requiring subdividers to give up five percent of their property to the city. Instead they have an open space ordinance that requires a portion of the subdivided land to be “open to the sky.”
Mayor Tad Haight told The Jefferson Star Jan. 11 that the city therefore never had a green space ordinance and any indications that the city owned small parcels of land were incorrect.
“We have actually never made it work,” he said. “We didn’t understand open space—we have been wrestling with this for years and have never made it work.”
According to Menan City Code 8-2-7, open space is a common area platted as a separate lot, provided within a recorded usable easement, or dedicated to and accepted by the city, which is substantially open to the sky. Computation of open space minimum does not include public streets, wetland areas, drainage ditches, irrigation ditches, sewer or water facilities, or similar features.
Minimum open space is determined by the type of development. Single family or twin homes are required to have 10 percent of the subdivision designated as open space, five percent is required for condominiums or townhouses, seven percent for other multifamily dwellings, 20 percent for planned unit developments and three percent for commercial, business parks and industrial.
“It’s essentially an open space deed where they make a commitment to never build on that space,” Haight said. “It would really apply most to subdivisions.”
Open space is provided by one or more instruments: the owner may retain the deed and record a covenant and/or easement to preserve the open space; the owner may record a dedication of conservation easement or a fee interest to an appropriate governmental entity, charitable organization, or owners' association; or the space may be platted within one or more large, privately held lots that have building envelopes specified so as to make available the open space, which shall be preserved by easements and/or covenants recorded.
Green space has been a hot topic in Menan in recent months after Menan resident Danielle Andrew questioned the ordinance during a council meeting in November.
“We still have the problem with the city thinking that they can take our property,” she said Nov. 8. “It’s just not right.”
During that meeting, Haight partially agreed with Andrew explaining that the city has multiple lots spread throughout the city that need to be maintained, but are not large enough for a park.
“And you know what, five percent, I’ll be honest with you, it’s absolutely stupid. What are we going to do with five percent of one acre? We have all these little pieces of ground all over the place that we are forced for the next 150 years to pay for,” Haight said during the Nov. 8 meeting. “If you put in a 10-acre lot you can almost make a park out of it.”