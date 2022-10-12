Hall Foundation donates 450 hygiene kits to SD251

The Hall Foundation donated 450 Hygiene Kits to Jefferson Joint School District #251. According to Superintendent Chad Martin, the district will focus on getting the kits to middle school students.

 Courtesy Photo

On September 14, the Jefferson School District #251 Board of Trustees approved to allow Director of Transportation Clyde Southwick to seek bids for four new school busses.

Southwick approached the board for approval to request bids, explaining the process of purchasing new vehicles in order to maintain a healthy depreciation value. The purpose of this, according to the meeting draft minutes, is to maximize state reimbursement funding.

