Hall Foundation donates 450 hygiene kits to SD251

On September 14, the Jefferson School District #251 Board of Trustees approved to allow Director of Transportation Clyde Southwick to seek bids for four new school busses.
Southwick approached the board for approval to request bids, explaining the process of purchasing new vehicles in order to maintain a healthy depreciation value. The purpose of this, according to the meeting draft minutes, is to maximize state reimbursement funding.
One discussion the board held about the request bids was the price difference between busses by fuel-type. Southwick stated he could seek bids for propane and gas busses to compare the costs.
In other news, the state of Idaho gave out additional compensation for full-time certified staff members to every school district in Idaho, said Business Manager Bryce Bronson.
District #251 received $546,000 for the approximate 350 full-time certified employees, not counting certified administrators, he said.
“Last year the state sent out $1,000 for each district employee, this year they’re sending additional compensation out for certified employees,” Bronson said.
The funds were allocated to the school districts in House Bill number 793. According to the bill, funds were taken from the Public School Income Fund, ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Fund and the Federal Grant Fund. The total amount dispersed across the state is $1,202,312,100.
How the funds are dispersed in each district, according to the bill, whether it be once a year, twice a year or monthly, will be determined by the individual school boards.
According to the Sept. 14 draft minutes, the district created and approved a leadership funding plan to distribute funds to certified staff.
At the same meeting, the board recognized the Hall Foundation, a charity foundation with chapters in Idaho and Arizona, for donating 450 hygiene kits for students in the district.
Every year, according to the Hall Foundation’s official website, the Hall Foundation volunteers assemble hygiene kits comprised of various donated elements including tooth brushes, socks, soap, hand sanitizer, deodorant and other similar items. These kits, the website says, are then donated to local schools and other child-centered organizations.
According to Superintendent Chad Martin, the district’s focus will be on distributing bags to middle school students.
“Our principles, secretaries and teachers have a pretty good idea of who needs them,” Martin said.
While the bags will be taken to the middle schools, elementary school staff are still encouraged to reach out for some of them if they are needed.
While the Hall Foundation has donated hygiene kits to other school districts in the area, this is the first year the bags have been taken to District 251.
At the same meeting, the Board of Trustees approved a request from Rigby High School to begin a Pickleball club for students. This club will be advised by RHS teacher Troy Shippen and students hoping to join will be required to pay a small fee, which according to the meeting minutes, will be used to pay the pickleball facility’s rent.
Meeting times and locations for the club have not yet been set.
