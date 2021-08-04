During the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting on July 26, the commissioners signed a resolution approving and authorizing the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the city of Hamer to share jurisdiction.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor put together the memorandum for Hamer to sign.
According to the memorandum, the county agrees to provide police and law enforcement services within Hamer’s city limits, as well as provide road and bridge maintenance.
The memorandum states Hamer shares administrative jurisdiction with Jefferson County so that it can benefit from the county’s administrative, legal and law enforcement expertise. This shall be the responsibility of the county alone, in its sole and absolute discretion.
The following was adopted under the memorandum:
The City of Hamer lacks the critical population mass and other resources to properly function as a city, and its leadership is inclined to pursue disincorporation as a city pursuant to state statute.
The city seeks to avail itself of Jefferson County’s administrative, legal and law enforcement expertise and personnel resources, which the city lacks, for the performance of certain law enforcement functions within the city’s boundaries and jurisdiction.
Jefferson County is agreeable to delivering said administrative, legal and law enforcement expertise and personnel on the terms and conditions hereinafter set forth in the accompanying Memorandums of Understanding.
The lands, areas and properties within the jurisdiction of Hamer affected by certain civil or criminal acts are contiguous with and wholly surrounded by county lands and jurisdictions.
The health, welfare, and safety of all county residences, including those within Hamer’s boundaries, demand mutual assistance.
As stated in the MOU, it shall be in effect for two years from the date the last party signed it.
The commissioners unanimously approved to sign the memorandum and disincorporate Hamer into Jefferson County.