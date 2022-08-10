A one year moratorium has been placed on the previous city limits of Hamer, following a public hearing held on August 1.
The moratorium, also referred to as Ordinance 2022-07, will prevent further development in the previous city limits of Hamer. This moratorium is not to exceed one calendar year, the ordinance states.
"This ordinance has gone into effect on August 1, 2022, and shall be in effect until such time a Jefferson County Zoning Ordinance is adopted, not to exceed one year," County Commissioner Shayne Young read from the moratorium.
All building permits and land use permits such as permits seeking variances, conditional uses, or zone changes will be frozen or not granted up until zoning is placed on the previous city limits.
After the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners signed Hamer's Declaration of Disincorporation on June 6, which came as a result of the city's May 17 vote to do as such, all previous city zoning is null and void.
According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton in the June 22 edition of The Jefferson Star, Jefferson County had two options for moving forward after the city's disincorporation. Ollerton informed the commissioners at their June 13 meeting that they could choose to lay zoning on the area immediately as an emergency action, or they could work on freezing all permits for the area until Planning and Zoning could place appropriate zoning.
A moratorium, according to Ollerton back in June, would be the simple action and would allow the county to study the area and determine the appropriate zoning based on what is out there. He shared it would likely be a mix of different zones, as he believes it's important to have a mixture of zones.
In June, Ollerton stated any moratoriums placed on the previous city limits of Hamer would likely be short. The moratorium passed following the August 1 hearing stated it would not exceed one year.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock read from the ordinance which stated all property outside the previous city limits would be excluded from the stipulations in the moratorium and will be able to continue as they were, within the county ordinances.
In other business, the Planning and Zoning Department will be researching iWorQ competitors in order to move forward with their plans to digitize workflow.
As reported in the June 6 edition of The Jefferson Star, Planning and Zoning were investigating the cost of expanding their license agreement with iWorq, a program which handles building permits, property evaluations and fees in the county.
According to Planner Aaron Denney, the department hoped to gain access to the document management and public-facing modules of the program in order to eliminate redundancy within their office and allow the public to track the process of their permits and requests.
However, after working with iWorQ on their user agreements for expanding the P&Z department's access to those modules, Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor stated iWorQ was unwilling to indemnify the county.
"When this was first brought to the County Commissioners," Taylor said, "I hadn't reviewed it... When I reviewed it there were a couple of, I thought, minor items that I wanted to work with iWorQ to revise some terms. It turns out that iWorQ was quite resistant on things that should have been pretty non-controversial."
According to Taylor, indemnification would grant the software user's safety should another company or individual choose to file a lawsuit against the company for any reason.
Because of this, Taylor stated his recommendation to begin researching other software or programs to allow Planning and Zoning to reach their goals outside of iWorQ.
Some of the programs they are now researching, according to Vernon Ulrich with Planning and Zoning, are Civic Plus and CityGov.
According to Hancock, there are other departments within the county who use the iWorQ software. He requested the Planning and Zoning department be mindful of those other departments, such as Building, Road and Bridge and Compliance, while researching the alternative programs.
"If we're going to switch, lets not just leave them on for Road and Bridge, lets do them all," Hancock said.
Ulrich also provided an update on the Planning and Zoning department's permits for the year at the August 1 meeting. According to Ulrich, permits out of the Planning and Zoning department this year are down compared to last year.
However, he stated, this is mostly due to the slow in new developments in Rigby. Last year, Ulrich said, Kartchner Homes obtained many permits for single family homes and townhomes in their developments, this year, however, they have slowed down.
He stated without counting Rigby, permits throughout the county are actually on the rise, when compared to last year's numbers.