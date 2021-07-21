Cathy Shurtliff, a resident of Hamer, addressed the Clark County Commissioners during their meeting on May 10 about annexing Hamer into Clark County.
Shurtliff stated Hamer is closer to Dubois than the Jefferson County seat of Rigby. According to Shurtliff, she and the other residents of Hamer believe that Jefferson County does not respond well to requests for service.
Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Craig Simpson stated Idaho Code 31-212 provides statutory requirements for changing county boundaries, which includes a joint ordinance from both counties and an election. Any action to remove an area from Jefferson County and annex it into Clark County must follow this process.
Simpson stated he believes Hamer wants to be annexed because they feel more connected to Clark County than they do to Jefferson County.
Commissioner Greg Shenton then asked how many miles of county road would be included. Shurtliff stated she would look into that.
Former Clark County Road and Bridge Forman Darrin May stated he thinks it would be a big undertaking for Road and Bridge because it’d be a lot more miles. They currently take care of 390 lane miles that they maintain.
“We’d have to purchase more equipment,” said May. “That aspect would be a little bit of a pickle.”
May said he doesn’t know too much about the request, just rumors from other people who would like to see it happen. May believes Clark County isn’t opposed to it, but he doesn’t think it would be something they would pursue unless Jefferson County was okay with it.
Hamer Mayor David Sanders, who has been the mayor for three to four years, stated he has heard rumblings and rumors about Hamer asking to be annexed into Clark County, but that’s as far as he knows. Sanders stated he didn’t know why some residents would want to be a part of Clark County.
“Jefferson County is going to want the city to start paying for police, road upkeep, plowing and things like that,” said Sanders. “We don’t have a tax base in the city itself. We don’t have any income anymore, and to get services we would have to dis-incorporate. It’s what we understand and have been looking into.”
During the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting on July 12, Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor mentioned he had crafted an email to be sent to Hamer. It is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that Jefferson County is presenting to Hamer the opportunity to come under their umbrella, and they will treat Hamer as if they are already dis-incorporated. Then, in exchange for that, the county will provide Hamer with the government services they need, such as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s department and Jefferson County Road and Bridge.
Taylor stated he believes they acknowledge that they don’t function as a city and they are anxious for the county to take over.
According to Taylor, a resolution needs to be passed; the nature of this one is pretty heavy.
Taylor was not aware of Shurtliff having gone to the Clark County Commissioners in May. Nedra Perkins is on the Hamer City Council, and she presented a nuisance to the Jefferson County Commissioners in June. The nuisance was not dealt with because Hamer is technically a city, and Jefferson County has no jurisdiction within city limits.
“I think what’s going on there is political unrest in Hamer,” said Taylor. “Cathy is going to Clark and Nedra is going to Jefferson. Cathy is a concerned citizen that isn’t in political circles.”
Taylor stated the current city leaders can take up to two years to disincorporate; if not they will have to pay the county for the services the county provided.
“This is still in the works,” said Taylor. “Hamer has not signed anything and neither have the Jefferson County Commissioners. There appears to be no issues on both sides, so it looks like this is the direction we are headed in.”