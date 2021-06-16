During the Jefferson County Commissioners’ meeting June 7, Nedra Perkins of Hamer, addressed the commissioners about a nuisance issue she has regarding an excess amount of tires on a property that has not been released to the public.
The commissioners, along with Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor, relayed to Perkins that because Hamer has been declared a city, the county is unable to interfere at the moment.
According to Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, Hamer has decided that they want to be the initiator of the action and the county would support them with it as appropriate.
Taylor stated later that in May 17,1973, the board of county commissioners for Jefferson County passed an order of incorporation saying that Hamer was a city. The problem is that there’s a statute stating there is certain criteria that needs to be met for a city to be incorporated, and Hamer doesn’t meet those requirements.
Taylor stated that Hamer relies on Jefferson County’s law enforcement, but there has never been a contract.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson stated that even though Hamer is not large enough to have a contract for their own department, he still has deputies in Hamer.
“I am sworn to protect the county,” said Anderson. “Any calls or services that come in, we help if we can.”
According to Taylor, the action the board made in 1973 is voidable, so the question becomes, what next.
“It might be something that we have to take to court to invalidate the 1973 incorporation by the Jefferson County,” said Taylor. “Will it be them or us that declares it a nuisance under whose law and whose authority.”