Nedra Perkins, a resident of Hamer, asked the Jefferson County commissioners if they would be able to help her with a nuisance regarding an excess amount of tires during their June 7 meeting.
Kirby Forbush is the owner of the property, but he is not the person putting the tires on the property.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway stated, when the county has a nuisance abatement issue, it requires an expenditure of funds. In this case, the county is applying for a grant to have the tires be removed. It has to be abated for the public health and safety.
According to Commissioner Scott Hancock, it is unclear as to who exactly lives in the building.
At the time, Hamer was declared a city, and so the county could not act on the issue. Since June, the city has since been disincorporated by the county, along with Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor’s assistance with legalities, and the county is now able to help Hamer with the aforementioned nuisance.
According to an inspection done in Nov. 2020, the State of Idaho Department of Insurance found the situation serious, and that it posed a fire hazard. Knute C. Sandahl conducted the survey and stated, based on his observations, the tires posed a significant fire risk to the residents of Hamer. It was determined by Sandahl that the Hamer Fire Department would likely be overwhelmed if a fire in the building were to occur.
During the commissioner meeting on Oct. 4, 2021, Hathaway, Planning and Zoning Building Inspector Jeff Otley and Public Words Director Dave Walrath all discussed with the commissioners how they are moving forward with the nuisance.
According to Hathaway, there have been some concerns with the structure of the building since having looked into it recently.
Otley had gone to the building and looked into it’s structure. The old stone appeared to be damaged, human waste being dumped, and sanitary issues. There were also some issues with the roof being held up by a 2x4. Hathaway mentioned there have been residents of Hamer who have complained there are people laying around the property on mattresses.
Hathaway stated the reason Walrath is helping with the project is because Public Works will participate in the abatement of the nuisance. They help to determine the best path forward to clean up the problem, and then from there do whatever it takes to make sure the site is safe and secure so it’s not a health hazard, according to Hathaway.
The biggest problem on the property is the fact that there are tires everywhere, said Hathaway; there were approximately 3,000 tires, that they could see. They all stated they are unaware just how many tires there really are.
Commissioner Shayne Young asked if the building needed to be condemned, but Otley stated, according to code, it needs to be deemed an unsafe structure at this time. It can’t be condemned until Otley reviews the code and looks closer into the structure, said Hathaway. Otley stated he is determined to get the building secured and not allow anyone in.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor stated he is preparing the submittal that goes to the state fire marshal for grant funds. Hathaway stated the fire marshal has the ability and authority to abate fire hazards, and also has grant moneys available to help cities and counties clean up issues like this.
Once the request for funds has been submitted, Hathaway stated the county will put out a notice for a request for bids from contractors to start work cleaning up the property.