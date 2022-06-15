The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved and signed the Order and Declaration of the Disincorporation of the city of Hamer at their June 6 meeting. The declaration came following the results of the May 17 Primary Election where over two thirds of Hamer voters elected to disincorporate the city.
According to the Declaration, Jefferson County will now be responsible for performing services in Hamer including law enforcement and public works, effective 30 days after the election, which will be June 16, 2022.
"It had to be done due to financials," said Hamer Mayor Dave Sanders. "It will affect the town next to nothing. We didn't get much money and had no tax base - we didn't have enough people to do a tax."
County Commissioner Scott Hancock explained the disincorporation was necessary for the county to perform services in the area which were unavailable unless the city disincorporated.
Prosecuting Mark Taylor told The Jefferson Star in the June 16, 2021 edition that the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners in 1973 passed an order of incorporation for the City of Hamer, declaring the area a city. However, he also stated, according to Idaho code, Hamer does not meet the criteria required for incorporation.
The issue of Hamer's status was brought to the commissioners attention on June 7, according to an article written by Madison Jimenez in the June 16 edition of The Jefferson Star.
Nedra Perkins, a resident of Hamer, approached the commissioners regarding a nuisance in the city. At the time, the commissioners and Taylor relayed to Perkins that the county would be unable to interfere with the issue due to Hamer's status as an incorporated entity.
However, according to Taylor, Hamer relied on Jefferson County's law enforcement, though there had never been a contract.
Later on, Taylor assembled a memorandum of understanding for Hamer and Jefferson County, stating Hamer would share administrative jurisdiction with Jefferson County, since Hamer lacks the population mass and resources to properly function as a city.
This would ensure the city could benefit from the county's law enforcement services within the city limits, as well as stating the County would use it's administrative, legal and law enforcement expertise and personnel resources to apply and enforce the state and county laws within the City, acting as though the city was already disincorporated.
In return for receiving services from the county, the MOU states Hamer agreed to initiate and pursue legal disincorporation.
The commissioners, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, as well as Hamer Mayor Dave Sanders and members of the Hamer City Council signed the Memorandum on July 26, 2021.
In the event Hamer elected not to disincorporate, the MOU provided that services through Jefferson County would continue as contracted until July 26, 2023.
At the June 6 meeting, Hancock stated twenty-one citizens of Hamer petitioned the commissioners for disincorporation, in the city's pursuit to follow through with their end of the bargain.
During the May 17 election, according to the Order and Declaration, 18 votes were cast. 16 of those votes were in favor of disincorporation, while two were cast against it. With only 12 votes needed to pass, the petition for disincorporation was granted.
Moving forward, Hamer will likely remain a tight community. Sanders mentioned he believed the Lions Club may take over the community events, such as the Fourth of July celebration, instead of partnering with the city for it.
"Hamer is a small city that was made years and years ago," Sanders said. "There were only about twenty houses when it was made, if even that, and it had weird borders... trying to expand those boundaries was just a mess."
Since Hamer was such a small city, Sanders does not believe disincorporation will change the resident's way of life, but he is glad to finally be able to receive the services the city was unable to pay for prior to disincorporation.
"We'll just keep going along as we have been," he said.