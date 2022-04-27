Scott Hancock, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners declared a local drought emergency in Jefferson County this year during the commissioner’s April 18 meeting.
According to Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires, Butte, Madison and Bonneville Counties all declared drought emergencies prior to the April 18 meeting and brought the declaration to the commissioners’ attention.
“Conditions aren’t looking promising for this year,” Squires said.
According the declaration the commissioners signed titled Jefferson County Resolution #2022-10, an emergency drought can be declared by the local government officials when the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) indicates there has been below-normal snowpack and precipitation in the surrounding drainages and forecasts below-normal streamflow in the Upper Snake River Basin.
In order to declare an emergency drought, the NRCS must predict a reduction of water storage, and the National Weather Service must predict above-normal temperatures with below-normal precipitation, according to the resolution.
State Legislation has provided that the Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) can declare drought emergencies in designated areas, but that the drought declaration requires approval from the governor.
Once approved, the director of IDWR is authorized to allow temporary changes to the use of water rights, which Squires states is the most important outcome of an emergency drought declaration.
“This means that during a drought, canal companies would be allowed to borrow water for each other, which isn’t legal in most conditions,” Squires said. “During ‘temporary conditions,’ legally, water flowing down Ditch A can go down Ditch B, so long as it doesn’t cause injury to the owners of Ditches A or B.”
Another important provision given to any agriculture operation during a drought is financial assistance, according to Squires. She stated that the USDA and Small Business Administration will allow for small businesses and other agriculture operations to apply for low interest loans to help get them through the season and make up for lost revenue.
According to a recent press release from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the SBA is legally required to make economic injury available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The release states that the Secretary declared agricultural disaster on Aug. 23 and 27 of 2021.
The release also stated that Economic Injury Disaster Loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of a disaster’s impact, which in this case is a drought.
Squires stated that after the declaration is signed by the Jefferson County Commissioners it is forwarded to the Department of Water Resources and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management where it will be pushed through for the governor’s approval.
Jefferson County will remain in emergency drought conditions for the rest of the irrigation season. According to Squires, if conditions persist throughout the coming winter, the county may declare an emergency drought next year as well. This previous emergency drought was declared last year in 2021, Squires stated.