Ty Belnap and incumbent Scott Hancock are running for Jefferson County Commissioner for Dist. #2.
Belnap has been a resident of Jefferson County for the past 57 years. He has received national certifications and corporate recognition awards for engineering excellence. Belnap is trained for FEMA emergency response, served six years in the Idaho Army National Guard, receiving an honorable discharge with the rank of Staff Sergeant, and had a specialty in Combat Engineering (road and bridge construction). Professionally, he has held senior corporate management positions in Operations, Emergency and Casualty Response, Training, Safety, Casual Analysis and Corrective Actions, and Facility Design and Construction. He has served the community for the last five and a half years on the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning commissioner, the last year as chairman, trained and worked with hospital emergency room staff, and has provided years of service to community youth and welfare programs.
Hancock was born in Rigby, raised on a dairy farm in the Garfield area of Jefferson County and has resided in the County for over 60 years. He graduated from Ricks College where he earned an Associates Degree and met his eternal sweetheart, Holly Welch. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Idaho State University and a Master’s Degree from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, Calif. He worked in the construction industry for 13 years as a field engineer and cost engineer, 27 years at the INL as a contracts administrator/manager and projects manager. Hancock has owned and operated a 550 acre farm full time for the last 8 years and, in addition, has been Jefferson County commissioner for the last 5+ years. He has served many years in leadership positions in church and community, including the youth as Scoutmaster and Rigby Youth coach for over 17 years.
Why do you believe you are the best candidate for County Commissioner, Dist. #2?
Hancock – I am currently serving as a county commissioner and have been for the past 5+ years. I possess a unique skill set which has been very beneficial to County. I have a background in management of large government projects, budget development and controls, financial background, experience in building and maintaining roads and bridges. Being a farmer, I have agricultural knowledge and hands on experience with equipment. Additionally, I have the education and experience to enhance a broad spectrum of county management. I understand the issues in the county and have the ability to help solve these problems. We currently have a lot of good things going on in the County and I would like to continue to complete these items.
Belnap – I am a fiscal conservative. Specifically I will not support exceeding the approved County budget. The County overspent by $1.2 million because of poor planning and unsatisfactory commissioner administrative oversight. I do not support County departments having unattached “Other” funds of over 60% of their approved budget. I do not support County Commissioners budgeting $15,000.00 for their own legal services; I believe all legal services should come through the Prosecuting Attorney’s office
What do you believe is the biggest issue facing Jefferson County and how do you plan to address it?
Belnap – Covid-19 response and protection is of paramount importance to the County. Our Commissioners have been relatively silent to this issue with little communication with the patrons of the county, relying on the State to provide response requirements and recommendations. I would require that the County Emergency Response group provide regular communications to the County patrons as to current conditions and response expectations. The County should take the lead for the needs of the County; the County should keep patrons updated on the current impact and progress of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hancock – We are all aware of the tremendous growth we’re experiencing in Jefferson County. The issues surrounding growth must be addressed in such a manner that planning is adequate for roads, sewage, water, jobs, schools, industry, and county services. We need to look at a much broader horizon when planning for this growth. I will continue to look at a 5 year effect along with the 10 year and 20 year projection of what is needed. This will require continually addressing P&Z issues and updating plans as time goes on to insure that proper planning is taking place. We will need to address our local infrastructure and how it can be expanded to adequately handle growth.
The County Treasurer stated Sept. 29 that she had concerns on how the use of CARES Act funding could influence future taxes. What would you do to mitigate the impact on residents in the wake of COVID-19?
Hancock – The reason the County Treasurer stated how the CARES Act funding could influence future taxes was that the CARES Act reduced the levy rate this year; this is a one-time reduction to property taxes. The budget for 2022 will reflect a higher levy rate from this year’s levy rate. In addition, the county was not allowed to take any of the 3% normally allowed in tax increases from last year. Thus, depending on where the budget numbers are for next year, it may require the use of the foregone 3% increase not used this year to balance the budget, and then the new levy rates will reflect the actual levy rates. It should be noted that the levy rates before the tax relief was still lower than last year’s levy rates. We will control costs within the county to be able to operate at the lowest possible budget for the next year.
Belnap – Covid-19 has significantly impacted the lives of everyone in the Country. Use of the CARES Act federal monies made available to the County through the federal government has been a good thing; the County will receive over $1 million dollars of relief to be allocated by the commissioners. The off-set of lost revenue from receiving the CARES relief is only a small sum. (a little over $8000.00) Next year the county will be able to easily absorb this amount of tax revenue loss while taking advantage of the CARES off-set now.
Jefferson County is one of the fastest growing counties in Idaho. The Planning and Zoning Administrator said he believes the area is a bedroom community with potential for business growth. How do you plan to encourage and bring more business into the county?
Belnap — I like being a “Bedroom Community”; I like and support the rural feel of our County and would work to maintain the open non-restrictive feel that we currently enjoy.
Do you like the traffic congestion that you see on highway 48 and highway 20 / County line Accesses? Imagine what life will be like as we add thousands of more homes and residences between Lewisville and Ririe. Now let’s add more businesses to our area which will intern bring thousands of additional visitors and thousands of more homes and families. Although profitable for our entrepreneurs, it would become a congested nightmare for those of us that just want to live in our rural Jefferson County.
Service businesses are good; we all need easy access to the necessities of life. We can promote these types of businesses to come to our area by applying smart zoning to accommodate business development. Such zoning practice will promote development within the Areas of City impact where water, sewer and road infrastructure will be made available to businesses and patrons.
Hancock – There are several ways that as commissioners we can encourage business growth in the county. First, we have put into place a tax relief for new and existing businesses that may be applied up to 5 years.
Second, we will encourage business parks and industrial parks where conducive to a specific area. This will include creating additional zones for these types of businesses and industry. This will be in harmony with the new Comprehensive Plan just put into place last month.
Third, we can work with the city in making available infrastructure for these new business ventures, such as city water and sewers, by working joint ventures in obtaining grants and revenue bonding to provide these services.
As we show a forward thinking mentality, business and industry will view Jefferson County as a great place to locate a new business or factory.
What is one part of county government you think needs more attention and why? What are your solutions?
Hancock – I believe we must focus on all aspects of our Planning and Zoning because of the high growth we are experiencing and many of our current ordinances being out dated.
This can be done by reviewing all associated ordinances and updating as necessary. We are currently updating the Subdivision Ordinance. There will need to be continual updates with specific changes for Subdivisions for Commercial Businesses and Subdivisions for Industrial Businesses, which currently are all rolled into one ordinance for Subdivisions. In addition, we will need to address a Transportation Plan, Capital Improvement Plan, and Impact Fees. I will continue to work on updating ordinances and Plans as necessary to meet our every increasing growth.
Belnap – Emergency Response: It is my opinion that the Commissioner’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic is and has been severely lacking for the reasons previously stated in Question #2. If this response typifies the emergency response planning and execution of other emergencies (i.e. Power and Gas Outages, Severe Weather, Flooding, Hazardous Material Spills, Earthquake, Radioactive Fallout, Active Shooter) then our emergency planning effort is severely lacking at a Commissioner level.
Planning for growth has been “off the rails” for many years, the Commissioners have done little or nothing to improve our dilapidated county infrastructure system. What little has been done has been accomplished by the Planning and Zoning Department and Commission. As stated in the Primary Election, our commissioners even take credit for work that was not completed. I would aggressively work with City Counsels to engage in a coordinated effort to unify the County and Cities in building an infrastructure to support our growing population and to invite development of service businesses.
For questions about election proceedings, contact the Jefferson County Election office at 208-745-7756.