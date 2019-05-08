Hancock named new Roberts principal

The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 announced Matt Hancock as the new Roberts Elementary School Principal.
Hancock has been an administrator in the Idaho Falls School District for the past 14 years, currently serving as the Eagle Rock Middle School.
He is a graduate of Rigby High School, and currently resided in the Menan area.
“We are excited to announce the newest addition to the Jefferson School District family,” District Superintendent Chad Martin said. “He will be a great asset to Roberts Elementary School and the district.”
Hancock will be replacing Teresa Codling who was named the new South Fork Elementary School Principal, after Richard Howard was named the new Rigby Middle School Principal April 10.
Rigby Middle School Principal, Sherry Simmons was named the Director of Secondary Education March 15, replacing Martin.