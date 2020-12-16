Hanks announces advisory council and committees

(BOISE) — On Thursday, Dec. 3, new State Representative Karey Hanks (R-St.Anthony) and 103 other Idaho legislators took their oath of office at the organizational session of the Sixty-sixth Idaho Legislature in the Boise Capitol. (One legislator was ill and unable to attend.)
“I am thankful to return as a representative and serve the people of District 35, and the people of Idaho,” Hanks said. “I felt that awesome, humble feeling as we were sworn to uphold the Idaho and U. S. Constitutions. It is such an honor and responsibility to serve our constituents well.”
Hanks will serve on State Affairs, Agriculture, and Commerce and Human Resources committees representing Fremont, Jefferson, Butte and Clark counties.
“I look forward to serving on my three assigned committees,” she said. “Agriculture is my first choice, where I have some experience and knowledge. The State Affairs committee handles second amendment bills, as well as pro-life and other statewide issues. The Commerce committee addresses unions, wages and retirement issues.”
Additionally, Hanks has assembled a Legislative Advisory Council to assist in determining or qualifying the benefits and/or consequences to proposed legislation.
This advisory council includes: Greg Bitter (motorsports), Brad Orme (retail petroleum sales/hotel), Sandy Edwards (commercial trucking/farming), Dr. Jason West (medical), Chip Schwarze (commerce), Shane Berger (banking), Collette Rinehart (marketing consultant), Kenneth J. Babcock (insurance), Dr. Drostan Orme (dental), and Dan Babcock (heavy-duty towing/auto body).
“I have received very positive responses to my invitation to our district business people, as well as a few others in our region, to advise me in their areas of expertise,” Hanks said. “This will be of benefit to myself and those I serve, in casting the most informed votes possible.”
She anticipates expanding this council with additional community and business leaders. The 2021 Legislative session begins Jan. 11 in Boise, including an address from Governor Brad Little.