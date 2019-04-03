Joseph Lavern Harris, 31, of Rigby, pleaded guilty March 26 to sexual exploitation of a minor child.
The charge of sexual exploitation of a minor is punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of supervised release of five years to life.
Harris will be sentenced on June 18 before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in Pocatello.
According to an Attorney General’s Office press release, in court Harris admitted that he used, persuaded and coerced the minor child to take part in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct.
Harris and Elizabeth Dawn Evans, 27, also of Rigby, were arrested March 8, 2018 after the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office discovered they had made pornographic photos of a four-year-old girl.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dustin Johnson conducted a search warrant on three phones in Harris and Evans possession. While investigating the phone, Johnson discovered a picture depicting the victim performing a sex act on Harris.
Johnson also discovered a list in Harris’ home listing people he wanted to have sex with. The victim was No. 5 on the list. Harris confirmed that it was his list and that he had sent the request to an older woman. Harris also told Johnson that we wants to be with the victim when she is old enough.
Harris was originally charged with the following: lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16, punishable with up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine; sexual exploitation of a child by enticing/permitting to engage or be used for sexual material, up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; sexual exploitation of a child by willfully possessing or accessing sexual exploitive material, up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Evans was charged with, aiding, abetting or encouraging lewd conduct, punishable with up to life in prison; and sexual exploitation of a child by enticing/permitting to engage or be used for sexual material, up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Evans pleaded guilty March 15 to sexual exploitation of a minor child.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.