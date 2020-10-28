Harwood aims to provide resources to students, community members

Harwood Elementary School has goals to become the community hub Rigby needs, Principal Don Fryberger said.
“About a year ago, we started working with parents and staff to look at how we could support at-risk students and their families,” Fryberger said. “We did a needs assessment survey and we wanted to assess the whole community and not just the students. We asked what resources were needed in Rigby and a lot of the responses said a community center and after-school program.”
Fryberger and other staff members got to work thinking up a phased plan to turn the school into a community school, with Phase One being the start of an after-school program.
The school teamed up with Social Work students from Brigham Young University-Idaho to conduct the study and when Aubrey Danz showed up for her internship, she wasn’t quite expecting the program to be apart of her work.
“I work with the counselor to do social and emotional classes which focuses more on the micro side of social work and the after-school program is more on the mezzo side, where you focus on the community,” she said.
Danz is working as an organizer for the program and also coordinates volunteers and does recruiting and sign-up.
“There wasn’t a program to begin with so we’re starting from scratch,” she said. “The kids have a good time though, they’re enjoying the activities and go home happy. We’ve received good feedback and Don has given good feedback as well which is a good motivator.”
According to Fryberger, the after-school program is just the beginning of their plan to become a community school.
“We want the school to be a place where students can go to pursue their interests and develop an identity,” he said.
For the after-school program, it goes from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the first hour providing academic support followed by club opportunities like STEM and robotics, and arts and crafts.
“We’d like to expand our clubs to include things like music, dance and Chess Club,” Fryberger said. “We would love to have more to offer.”
Those wanting to volunteer with the after-school program or give donations can contact Fryberger at the school at 208-745-7613.
They also provide a free dinner meal which they received state and federal funding for. They conclude the program with a recreational hour for sports, games and team building activities.
Fryberger believes that as the program grows, community members will get involved and support, saying, “Rigby is a growing city and we believe this is a hole that needed to be filled.”