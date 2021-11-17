Harwood Elementary builds new greenhouse

Harwood Elementary received a grant from the CHC foundation, which is out of Idaho Falls, for $35,000 in order to build a greenhouse at the school.
Harwood Elementary Principal Don Fryberger stated the CHC foundation fully funded their project; the funds are for the greenhouse, excavation and electricity to get a basic greenhouse started. Once the greenhouse is built, Fryberger said, they will then look into other funding sources in order to purchase plants and other things for the greenhouse.
Fryberger stated they applied for the grant last winter and then were awarded the funds in May 2021.
“Once we get it built, individual teachers will be able to use the greenhouse for when they have things come up in their curriculum that deal with science aspects,” Fryberger said. “We also plan to have some units on greenhouse management for an after school program.”
At the moment, Fryberger mentioned the ground is being dug and the geothermal pipes are being laid to heat the greenhouse throughout the year. Fryberger stated they were doing a volunteer day on Saturday to start putting the greenhouse together. Fryberger mentioned they would like to get the greenhouse up before Dec., so they could start using it by Jan.
According to Fryberger, they tried to build over the summer, but due to Covid and supply chain issues, the school was unable to start until now.
There is a gentleman in Shelley, ID, who goes by LDS Prepper on YouTube, that has a greenhouse similar to the one the school wants to build, who the school has been consulting for help. Fryberger stated the school took a tour of the LDS Prepper’s greenhouse a year ago; the school has also been watching his YouTube channel to get additional information.
Once the greenhouse is up, Fryberger stated they will blow air up into the greenhouse so that it will be 74 degrees year round. Fryberger would like to see the students be able to grow citrus trees and avocados and also purchase raised beds.
Fryberger mentioned, in the future, they would like to do an aquaponics pond for fish and then try and grow plants with the fish waste.
“It’s a great opportunity for the community to learn how to grow these types of things here in Idaho,” said Fryberger.