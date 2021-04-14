Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway informed commissioners at their meeting April 5 that in the month of March for 2021, permitting is up 129% from March of 2020.
According to Hathaway, 2020 was the second highest growth year the office ever had. So far for 2021 from Jan. through March, their volume is 95% higher this year.
“We’re on a pretty aggressive track if that trend holds up,” Hathaway said. “The market isn’t slowing down and I think that’s reflective of the market right now of things not being available so when it is available, people buy them fast.”
Hathaway also submitted a brief update to the commissioners on he outcome of the public hearing the Planning and Zoning Commission held on the Subdivision Ordinance updates. In looking at the growth in the county, Hathaway believes the updates are exactly what the county needs.
“That’s one of the reasons these updates are so important,” he said. “We’re doing our best and I think everyone sees or should see the need. We’re not just making it up. You only have one shot and we want to get it right. You’re in a bad place to have to try and make up ground when you’re not prepared beforehand.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission held a work meeting April 7 and Hathaway stated that they’re confident in the revisions.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said he would like to see the comments that were given at the hearing in addition to the language Hathaway presented as they move forward.
“Wouldn’t it be nice to have some of our input to give to the Planning and Zoning commission,” Hancock inquired. “I want to spend some time looking at it. But in quickly looking through, I’m thinking there’s not much here.”
Prosecuting Mark Taylor clarified that the commissioners were solely looking at the language that was presented and Hathaway said the comments would be available once they concluded writing the minutes. Hathaway did state that the changes focused on concerns that were mentioned at the hearing the commissioners held, not the entire ordinance.
“We’re on our timeline and that’s the good thing,” Hathaway said.