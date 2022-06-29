Hathaway tackles compliance complaints as new Compliance Director

Up until nearly three months ago, Jefferson County did not have an individual, typically known as a Compliance Officer, who would take care of ordinance violations and complaints throughout the county. However, on April 11, former Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway was named as the county’s new Compliance Director.
The position required familiarity with the county’s ordinances and a person qualified to perform investigation work and with knowledge in answering complaints from the public.
“It’s similar to what the police do,” said Hathaway. “I answer a call, see if the complaint is a violation of county ordinances, and work with whoever it is who’s in violation to bring the issue to a resolution.”
According to Hathaway, his job requires him to answer complaints his office receives in a very timely manner, to ensure the satisfaction of the county residents.
“The goal is keep a positive perception of the county,” he said, “to make sure the citizens see us as good to work with.”
Since beginning in his new position as Compliance Director, Hathaway stated there were nearly 188 cases that had not been addressed due to the county’s inability to previously fill the position. Part of his daily job involves following up and addressing those complaints, as well as taking new calls.
Hathaway stated he has taken about 40 or 50 new calls since his official start date, and has only about 25 of those calls still in the “working-through-it” stage, heading toward a resolution.
Often times, he says, a complaint is easily resolved. All he has to do is speak to the owner of the property that was mentioned in the initial complaint, and more often than not, the owner was simply not aware of the violation or the issue. Hathaway says he approaches each of these instances in a spirit of helpfulness.
Part of the job requires Hathaway to relay information on open complaint files to the Jefferson County Commissioners and the Prosecuting attorney, when the required remediation involves actions which are outside of Hathaway’s authority. In these cases, he will take the case to the commissioners and the attorney to have them deliberate and make the decision for the proper action to be taken.
Other times, Hathaway stated the commissioners will also follow up with him on cases which they redirected toward him. In these cases, they will ask him whether contact is been made with the caller and how close the case is to resolution.
One such case, which Hathaway discussed with the commissioners at the June 20 Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting, is a long-term case pertaining to the Hamer area.
According to Hathaway, there was a property out in the Hamer area about a year ago which created a health and safety issue for the surrounding residents. This property had multiple stacks of tires piled up within it, retaining an above-normal amount of moisture and becoming a breeding ground for mosquitos and other pests.
Residents complained to the county about this pile-up of tires, and the county worked with them to ensure the tires were removed and the property cleaned up. After about a year and half, Hathaway stated the issue was resolved. Not long after the resolution, however, the property suffered an accidental fire.
The new issue in Hamer, as a result of the fire, is whether or not the Compliance Director or the county has the authority to ensure the rubble on the property is cleaned up.
At the meeting, Hathaway and the commissioners discussed the issue and were unable to make a decision about their standing in resolving the matter. In the meantime, Hathaway stated he has been working with the property owner on devising a plan to clean it up. Ultimately, the county believes it is the property owner’s responsibility.
Hathaway also works with various other departments within the county who may be able to aid in the required remediation of some of the violations coming across his desk.
He stated he works with the commissioners, Road and Bridge and the Sheriff’s Department at times.
“It’s generally not a concern of the Sheriff to enforce the cleaning of a lot,” Hathaway stated, “but the Sheriff knows to redirect that over to me now.”
To file a complaint or concern with the Jefferson County Compliance Director, call Kevin Hathaway at (208) 612-6012.