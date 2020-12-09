Having a COVID safe holiday

With Christmas and New Years on the way, information by Eastern Idaho Public Health states that holiday gatherings may be the perfect storm for increased spread of COVID-19.
“Small gatherings of extended family members/friends are a primary source of spread of COVID-19, likely due to people feeling more comfortable in these more intimate settings and relaxing public health precautions,” the regional response plan states.
In an article by The Post Register, Health District Director Geri Rackow stated that resources are strained in the area and that public health experts are concerned spread will worsen as families gather for the holidays.
“Whether it’s small groups or large groups, those types of activities are a much higher risk of allowing the disease to spread to others,” Rackow said. “You can still have your family gatherings, albeit we recommend they be smaller. But keep your physical distance from those that are not in your household.”
The Regional Response plan highlights the best practices for celebrating the holidays which includes not attending any gatherings if sick, practicing physical distancing from all those outside of your household, and wearing a mask when distancing is not possible.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several factors should be taken into consideration before traveling for the holidays.
CDC suggests asking these questions:
Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?
Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination? Check CDC’s COVID Data Tracker for the latest number of cases.
Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19? To find out, check state and local public health department websites.
Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers? Check state and local requirements before you travel.
During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?
Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult?
Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?
“If the answer to any of these questions is “yes,” you should consider making other plans, such as hosting a virtual gathering or delaying your travel,” the CDC states.
For those that will be traveling, the CDC further suggests checking for any travel restrictions for your destination, getting the flu shot before traveling, always wearing a mask when in public, staying six feet from those you don’t live with, frequently washing hands or using hand sanitizer, refraining from touching your mask or face, bringing extra masks and ultimately being able to know when to delay travel.