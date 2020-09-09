(CFD) — According to a release by Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson, at 11:27 a.m. Aug. 30, Central Fire District’s Lewisville and Menan Fire stations were dispatched to a hay trailer on fire at 300 N and 3700 E. As fire personnel was responding to their stations, we received an update on the address. Updated address was given as 300 N 3500 E. The reporting party realized that she had given the wrong address to dispatch.
Upon our arrival we found a flatbed trailer with 80 small bales engulfed in flames. A front-end loader was working around the hay bales and removing the bales that were not engaged in flame. Central’s personnel pulled hoses from their trucks and proceeded to extinguish the hay and the trailer.
The driver of the trailer had noticed smoke coming from around the middle of the trailer and pulled the trailer off of the 5-mile Rigby-Lewisville curve. He unhooked the trailer and moved his power unit away from the fire. About half of his load was salvaged and loaded onto another trailer. Fire was thought to have started from a hot wheel bearing on the trailer. All of the trailer wheels were burned and destroyed. The trailer had to be loaded onto a different trailer to be removed.
There were no injuries to the vehicle owners and hay crew and no injuries to the firefighters. Lewisville firefighters remained on scene while the responsible party cleaned all of the burnt hay off of the road and out of the borrow pit.