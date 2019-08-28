Haystacks spontaneously combusting in Jefferson County

Three separate haystacks burned in Jefferson County last week, with the cause believed to be spontaneous combustion.
The largest of the three — a haystack and truck fire Aug. 23 on 400 North in Rigby — kept Ririe and Rigby fire stations busy in the early morning.
According to a Central Fire District press release, firefighters responded to the fire at 2:30 a.m., and the haystack was engulfed in fire upon their arrival. One truck had been moved from the area but another, unable to start, became caught up in the fire. Along with the truck, approximately 150 one-ton bales of hay were consumed by the flames. There were no injuries to farm owners or firefighters.
The fire crew set up fire hoses and a ditch pump to supply water and worked to contain the flames. Most of the crew left the scene around 5:30 a.m. As of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 23, three firefighters and one truck remained at the scene to monitor the fire and continue wetting the perimeter.
Two other stack yards ignited and burned in Jefferson County and in Hamer last week. Central Fire reports extremely hot afternoon weather and possible moisture in the hay bales are factors in spontaneous combustion.
Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson has said this time of year, red flag warning days — days on which burning is prohibited — are common. He said people should make sure to call dispatch before starting a controlled burn.