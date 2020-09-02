Health board discusses rumors, schools and mandates

The Eastern Idaho Board of Health met at 7:00 a.m. Aug. 27 in a special meeting for an update from three local hospitals, a review of updated COVID numbers and the rescinding three restriction orders for some eastern Idaho counties.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Madison Memorial Hospital gave reports on Intensive Care Units and overall capacity.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital representative Casey Jackman stated that they have seen a downturn in hospital admissions as well as hospitalized COVID patients.
“We’re testing ten to 14 patients a day and the positive rate is still fairly low,” Jackman said. “At this point, I only have three COVID patients in the hospital. As we continue to monitor our resource usage, we’re still in a good spot with capacity and feel like things are trending in the right direction.”
David Hoffenberg spoke on behalf of EIRMC and stated they were also seeing a slight down-tick in COVID hospitalizations, but they were remaining busy with other admissions like in their burn and trauma programs.
“We’re at 18 COVID positive patients in-house,” Hoffenberg said. “The acuity of these patients has significantly decreased over earlier on in the pandemic, so that’s encouraging.
He also went on to state that EIRMC resources are stable and staffing has improved as well.
Rachel Gonzales of Madison Memorial informed the board that the they currently had no in-patient COVID cases as of Aug. 27, but remain on the average of one to three in-patient cases overall.
“We do have still a quite significant amount of out-patient testing occurring but the percent of positives have not changed,” Gonzales said.
As hospital representatives concluded their updates, Chairman Bryon Reed asked how hospitals were dealing with rumors that doctors were claiming non-COVID cases as a positive COVID-19 test for more funding.
Hoffenberg stated that whatever level of truth these stories had, the local hospitals would participate in that due to the ethics of the administrators he knows throughout the state.
“People are reaching for stories with shock value,” Hoffenberg said. “We at ERIMC don’t have time to make up those stories because... it’s not our practice or our ethics. We hear it and move on because our focus is our patients.”
EIPH District Director Geri Rackow moved on to giving individual county updates with the use of the COVID-19 Dashboard, which can be viewed at public.tableau.com/profile/eiph#!/, which she said they are constantly modifying to make it user friendly for news media, county officials and the public.
Clark County according to Rackow has a higher fluctuation due to the extremely low number of residents and that cases were taken on a case by case basis.
Rackow also reported that Jefferson County is still seeing an increase of cases and an active rate that continues to climb.
Following the county updates, Rackow stated that three counties have come down under the metric for the moderate risk level which are Fremont, Lemhi and Clark County.
Once a county is in the moderate risk level, the mask mandate and other restrictions will last for at least 14 days before being moved out of that risk level if they meet the metrics of active cases to return to the minimal risk level.
The board moved to put Fremont County back in the minimal risk level, effective immediately, and Clark and Lemhi in the minimal risk level as well Aug. 31 if they maintain their active case rates.
The board’s Physician Representative Dr. Barbara Nelson stated that with schools opening, she was concerned about the yo-yo of being in a restrictive mandate or not.
“I would request a firm stance on masks as the schools open,” Nelson said.
Jefferson County Commissioner Shayne Young stated that he feels the public would be receiving more information on the purpose of the masks, as he has been receiving correspondence from those who say the masks don’t work.
“They do lower the spread of droplets and vapors from the wearer,” Young said. “It’s not for me, it’s to protect others.”
Schools throughout the health district have planned how to return once the year begins, with West Jefferson School Dist. #253 having started school Aug. 19.
Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251, Ririe School Dist. #252 and West Jefferson School Dist. #253 have color coded plans in place to signify how schooling will move forward in correlation to current county metrics such as the active rate of spread.
Clark County School Dist. #161 began their school year Aug. 26 with safety measures in place such as the use of a single door with temperature checks every morning or faculty, staff and students. Buses also have a temperature check and hand sanitizer station.
Jefferson Dist. #251 and Ririe Dist. #252 are set to begin school Sept. 2.