The Jefferson County Commissioners conducted a public hearing Feb. 22 for the proposed fee increases for Jefferson County Lake, which is maintained by the Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Department.
Only one resident spoke at the hearing, Rebecca Squires, who is also the Emergency Manager for the county. Squires spoke neutrally on the fee increase but stated that she didn’t feel the increase had been justified yet.
“I commend Mickey for the hard and good work she does — it’s a mammoth of a job,” Squires said. “The reason I hesitate though is because I don’t believe a case has been made for the increase.”
Squires said she hasn’t been made aware of why the increase is needed and what the money will be used for. She continued, stating that she wanted to know if there was a plan for increased care or if the increase was to cover expenditures but that the costs should be kept as low as possible if the lake was utilizing certain grants.
tMickey Eames stated that they have done the research on the fee raises and that it isn’t something she’s just coming up with out of the blue.
Eames said costs have gone up for the electricity, garbage and overall maintenance.
The cost of operating the lake is covered by fees from campers, lake attendees and vendor fees. Eames also works to secure grants for improvements and additions, such as the new playground equipment that’s been installed. Lake operations are not covered by property taxes or any other county taxes.
“All the bills have gone up with the uptick in use not only for campgrounds,” Eames said previously. “We want to keep things up and running smoothly and efficiently.”
Hancock stated that the commissioners agree that costs should be kept as low as they can but that they still need to cover the costs of maintenance.
The fee increases were approved and are as follows:
Single RV Campsite: $25 increased to $30
Double RV Campsite: $40 increased to $45
Shelter Reservation: $20 increased to $25
Single Tent Site: $15 increased to $18
Group Tent Site: $25 increased to $30
Day Pass for Automobiles: $5 to $6
Holiday / Event Additional Camping Fee: $0 increased to $5
Independence Day Vendors: $55 to $75
Summer Vendors: $350 increased to $400