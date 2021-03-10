The Jefferson County Commissioners held a public hearing March 1 to take comments on the Subdivision Ordinance that was adopted Dec. 21, 2020.
After multiple discussions at commissioners’ meetings from Dec. 2020 to Feb. of 2021, with requests for a moratorium and reversal of the ordinance approval, a 90 day moratorium was placed on subdivision applications with the likelihood of pending changes to the ordinance.
Comments at the hearing March 1 came from both supporters of the ordinance and those that wanted to see changes. The hour-long meeting had nearly every available seat filled with attendees as well as others standing in attendance.
Ty Belnap spoke first in favor of maintaining the adopted ordinance, stating that he believes the county is facing a hinge point with an exploding population in the county.
“It is understandable and in fact expected that developers, both in and out-of-state, would be resistive to the added infrastructure requirements included in the P & Z Commission Subdivision Ordinance recommendation, however this resistance is based on development cost overhead rather than what is needed to protect the water users in and around the subdivisions that will be built,” Belnap’s statements detailed. “Although painful, the county must maintain focus on the welfare of our county residents; and on policies that can adversely affect our natural resources of clean and plentiful domestic water.”
Belnap, who previously served as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, stated that the plan was already previously approved unanimously by the commissioners after over a year of discussions and revisions.
He concluded his statements by stating that he pleads with the commissioners to look and protect the future of water.
Joe Arrowsmith spoke briefly, saying he was against any rezoning as he wants more country-type living. Jed Denning of Denning Well Drilling and Pump Systems followed and said he was against the changes made to the ordinance.
Denning stated his had concerns on the section that prohibits new subdivisions from having lots smaller than three acres with single family residential wells.
Denning said wells “are not and should not” be a conduit of contamination given the regulations that surround creating a well. He continued, saying that issues are usually isolated cases and not blanket problems.
“There are to date, no problems with wells and sewers that are separated by 100 ft. of distance,” Denning said. “In fact, in Jefferson County, according to Merrill Hemming, the Senior Environmental Health Specialist in East Idaho for over ten years, there are no contamination issues at all in the county today.”
As he neared the end of his time limit, Denning said that they want to continue to provide Idahoans with the lifestyle they want and that private wells and sewers are “part of who we are.”
Kip Salas then spoke against the ordinance, saying that he can appreciate the intent of the ordinance, which is to promote public health, but that he wanted to discuss how the ordinance would cover all subdivisions and how it would impact commercial developments.
“This ordinance creates a significant burden both financially and logistically on developers of commercial properties for little net benefit to the end user of the property,” Salas said. “Because these end users are not households, but businesses that will have limited water usage and possibly even none... some of these tenant might not even want water to these buildings. This ordinance would add $20-$30,000 in costs to each lot just to develop one and a half acre commercial building lots.”
Salas said small business owners would be hurt and that it would be wasteful and a massive overreach for commercial development. He asked that consideration be giving based on use, as it makes more sense to develop with the understanding that every lot is responsible for their own water and waste.
Jim Bernard then spoke. Bernard approached the commissioners before the hearing with complaints that the subdivision he’s working to develop had been placed under the guidelines of the new ordinance after doing a resubmittal.
“When you force a developer to put street lights, curb, gutter, storm drains and all the stuff in, you just keep whittling down the size of the lot to get the return back until that’s what you get,” Bernard said. “That’s what I’m seeing getting approved in Rigby right now. Correct my if I’m wrong, but the Annis Highway lots I think are 50 feet wide. So you take a subdivision like the one I’m looking at doing out there, instead of 147 homes, you’re looking at 450 homes.”
Bernard said that as a long-time resident, there needs to be a point where the city stops and tries to protect that rural feeling. He continued, saying that he’s not against growth, but that he doesn’t want to see cities in the county just become “city blocks from end to end.”
He continued for several minutes and concluded by saying that he has 20 to 30 highlighted areas he wants to look at in the ordinance on requirements for developments.
Justin Farmer spoke against the three acre requirement for private wells, which he said would result in high density developments to pay for city water and sewer. Farmer spoke about the city of Rigby’s wastewater system already being out of compliance with the Department of Environmental Quality, and it’s going to cost millions to fix.
He continued, stating that a private well uses much less water and doesn’t run at the capacity and for the length of time that a city water system operates at. Farmer also stated that private wells are safer from mass contamination and that country living attracts people to this area, not city living.
Thomas O’Riley spoke in support of the subdivision ordinance, and started by saying that he thinks it’s interesting to hear these statements, as the commissioners and Planning and Zoning have already spent years working on this.
He believes the recommendations made are good ones and that while things should be reviewed and dealt with as needed, O’Riley said they “can’t be an ostrich and stick your head in the sand” when it comes to looking at long-term things like developments.
“If you’re a developer, do your due diligence, plan that in, people are either going to buy it or they’re not going to buy it,” he stated. “I recommend you take the commissioners’ recommendations, you put them in, and then make changes as necessary. But all of this cutting out deals for this guy or that guy, that’s ridiculous. They’re either doing a good job for you or they’re not. I think they’re doing a good job.”
Eight more people spoke with varying stances either against or in favor of the adopted ordinance. The commissioners concluded the meeting by thanking those that spoke and attended for their participation and that they would be looking at the ordinance.
Comments that were submitted can be requested for review by Audrey Moon from the commissioners’ office at amoon@co.jefferson.id.us.