Hearing scheduled on validation of 2100 E

A hearing has been set on the validation of 2100 E for the Kettle Butte Dairy Road project.
Jefferson County Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath stated that the road has been maintained by the county since the memorium, but that there is currently no deeded right-of-way.
“We’re required to prove that we have a good title in order to move forward,” Walrath said.
The hearing, which is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 4, will give those in the area the ability to speak out against or in favor of validating the road, which the county plans to pave.
“That’s one of the biggest dairies in the area and there lots of truck traffic,” Walrath said. “It takes a lot of feed to keep it going and obviously trucking out the milk.”
The design portion of the project was originally supposed to have an October finish but with weather delays and COVID-19, the county would be unable to meet the deadline.
Four miles of the road are being armored and raised due to flooding issues near Roberts. Horrock was awarded the bid to design the project and Walrath predicted in July that the design would be approved by December, which would then go to bid for the construction portion.
The design portion was set with a maximum price of $455,000 which would be covered through a grant. A separate grant will be applied for through the Department of Commerce for the construction.
Walrath said the design should be completed by the hearing Dec. 4 which would then be sent to the Department of Commerce for approval and release of funds. Construction on the road is expected to begin in the spring or summer, once the weather is conducive for the work, and will take several months to complete.